Police bust illegal sand trade racket in Keonjhar, 8 nabbed

Advertisement

Anandapur/Ghatagaon: Police carried out a major crackdown against alleged sand mafias in different parts of Anandpur subdivision and Ghatagaon area of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

During the raid, officials reportedly arrested 8 accused. Sources also say that more than Rs 20 lakh in cash and over 30 vehicles were seized from their possession.

According to reports, Keonjhar Police launched the special operation following repeated complaints of illegal sand lifting from the Baitarani river in Anandpur region.

A special squad led by an Additional SP conducted a series of raids at multiple locations starting from Sunday night.

Advertisement

Police sources said 12 special teams were formed to conduct simultaneous raids at 12 places linked to illegal sand mining and transportation activities. The operation targeted people accused of using fake transit passes and carrying out suspicious financial transactions connected to the illegal sand trade.

In Ghatagaon area, the special squad also conducted raid at the house of a sand trader identified as Jitendra Sahu.

During the searches, police examined several important documents and records related to the alleged illegal business.

Officials said the crackdown is part of a larger drive against illegal sand mining and related financial activities in the district. Further investigation is underway.