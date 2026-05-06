Police Bust Illegal Gun Factory and Arms Smuggling Racket in Twin Raids; Seize Pistols, Ammo

Advertisement

Odisha police have intensified their campaign against illicit weaponry with two significant operations in different parts of the state, targeting both the production and distribution of firearms. In Kandhamal, authorities uncovered a hidden manufacturing unit operating within a dense forest. Acting on a tip-off, a specialized team raided the remote site, dismantling a mini-gun factory. The operation resulted in the seizure of multiple finished firearms, several semi-finished pieces, and a wide array of tools and machinery used for fabricating weapons, leading to an arrest.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, a separate strike was executed in Jharsuguda as part of the coordinated “Operation Netra.” This operation focused on the logistics and trafficking side of the trade, successfully intercepting an active arms smuggling racket. During this intervention, police recovered pistols and a cache of live ammunition. Unlike the manufacturing bust in the forest, this operation targeted the movement of high-quality “7.65 mm” style weaponry intended for circulation, thereby arresting two individuals.

While the Kandhamal operation struck at the source of production in rural terrain, the Jharsuguda bust disrupted the supply chain in a more urbanized corridor. Together, these actions reflect a broader, multi-district strategy to squeeze the illegal arms trade from both ends—production and distribution. Local authorities have indicated that investigations are continuing to trace the broader networks and potential buyers linked to these two distinct operations.