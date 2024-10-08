Police bust gambling den in Bhubaneswar; 4 arrested with cash of Rs 1,30,000 and 3 vehicles

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri Police today busted a gambling den in Dumduma area of the State Capital City amid the Durga Puja celebration and arrested four persons from the spot.

Based on a reliable information, a team of cops conducted a raid on a house which is situated near Ram Mandir in Dumduma and found some persons are playing cards by betting money which is a game of chance where there is every chance of wrongful gain and wrongful loss.

While people present at the spot tried to flee after seeing the police team, the cops managed to arrest four of them whom they identified as S Mohan Rao, Bhagabana Behera, Sushanta Patra and Harihara Patra.

Cops also seized cash of Rs 1,30,000, one Hero Glamour MC, one Honda Activa Scooty and one Honda Shine MC from the spot.

Further probe into the matter is underway, said sources adding that the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court.