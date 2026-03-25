Police bust adulteration of LPG in Cuttack, one arrested

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Cuttack: Taking the advantage of LPG cylinder scarcity owing to the ongoing war in the Middle East, people have started adulteration of the cooking gas in Odisha. However, police successfully busted one such racket and arrested a man from Cuttack city.

The arrested person has been identified as Dhruba Charan Behera (45) of Keutasahi under Lalbag police station limits of the city.

Acting on a tip-off about unlawful LPG handling at Radhakishorpur Mangala Mandir Basti, a special police team conducted a raid following the supervision of ACP Zone-III Ananya Awasthi and Bidanasi IIC Ashit Kumar Balabantaray and busted the adulteration racket.

During the raid police also seized 10 domestic LPG cylinders, refilling equipment, sealing tools, cash worth Rs 23,100, multiple cash memos, a two-wheeler, a mobile phone, and other materials used in the illegal operation.

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According to police Behera, a delivery employee of a gas agency, was using unsafe methods such as heating cylinders and transferring gas through pipes without any authorization from oil marketing companies and sealing the cylinders.

Behera also confessed before the police that he was adulterating LPG cylinders by introducing water and selling them to unsuspecting customers for unlawful gain.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter after registering a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Essential Commodities Act, and the Explosives Act.