Police bus suffers break fail, yet driver manages to save hundreds of protesters in Rayagada, watch
The incident was witnessed this morning at Siriguda Chhaka in Rayagada.
Rayagada: A police bus suffered brake failure in Rayagada district of Odisha today. However, the alert driver managed to save the lives of hundreds of protestors. The incident was witnessed this morning at Siriguda Chhaka in Rayagada.
As per reports, Bharat Bandh was being observed today, called by Trade Unions. Since morning, protestors had taken to the roads, picketing and blocking traffic with chairs on the road at various places across Odisha. At Siriguda Chhaka in Rayagada town, many vehicles were stranded due to the protest.
Hundreds of protesters were on the road, and journalists were collecting news, when a bus carrying 38 police personnel, heading from Rayagada to Nabarangpur, suffered brake failure and rolled forward.
The bus reportedly broke through a barricade and rolled about 100 meters. People in front of the bus panicked and ran for safety. However, thanks to the driver’s presence of mind, a major accident was averted.
Watch the video here:
