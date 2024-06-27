Police atrocity in Bhadrak, 3 police officers transferred for beating up woman

Chandabali: In the case of the police atrocity in Bhadrak on a woman, as many as three police officers have been transferred said reports on Thursday. The SP of Bhadrak has order that the three police officers shall be sent to the district police headquarter office. The information was also confirmed by the SDPO Karthik Chandra Mallik. Further two cases have been filed in this regard one by the woman and the other by the police officer.

The police atrocity in Bhadrak had taken place under Chandabali police station limits. The police had shown its sheer brutality on a woman. The visuals of the incident were too brutal. The scene could be aptly described to be a blood-curdling sight.

According to reports, three police officers ruthlessly assaulted a woman with a plastic pipe in front of Chandbali Police Station. They even took her by her hands and legs and smashed her to the ground. The visuals of the above inhuman act is now going viral.

The residents of Bhadrak have criticized this abusive behaviour of the police upon coming across the viral video. According to the information, the woman with her child was there at the police station to meet her husband. The kid was playing with a shoe cover while they were at the police station. While playing, the shoe cover fell in front of the police station to which the on-duty constable namely Ravi Shetty asked the woman to pick up.

The woman, did not do it saying she was not his servant, then she was slapped by the Constable Ravi. On protesting against the unjust slap, two more police officers joined Ravi Shetty to hit the woman knocking her to the ground.

As per the reports, an ASI and two Constables were the ones involved in the lawless act. Now, the question arises as to how far is it legal to beat up a woman in such a way in the presence of a female staff in the police station. People had demanded the SP to take immediate action regarding the same. The woman is said to be a resident of the NAC area of Chandabali. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard. Investigation is still underway.