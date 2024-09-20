Police assault on Army officer and his fiancée in Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM assures strong and exemplary action, Watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Friday assured to take strong and exemplary action in the case of police assault on Indian Army officer of the Sikh Regiment Major Gurvansh Singh and molestation to his fiancee at Bharatpur Police Station recently.

While speaking to media persons, Majhi said, “The State Government has already ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident and five police personnel have been suspended. Besides, FIRs have been registered against the cops. The State government is not neglecting and taking all appropriate steps needed to be taken.”

“Nothing to worry about the case. The government is well aware of the incident and will take stern action in coming days too,” he assured.”

The Chief Minister’s statement came hours after former Chief Minster, Leader of Opposition (LoP), Naveen Patnaik targeted the State government over the incident.

The Biju Janata Dal President also demanded a judicial inquiry into the case while describing the incident as “very very shocking.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who met the victim woman who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and held a meeting with Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, said that the government has announced zero tolerance to the crime against women, the reports will be released soon and the guilty, whoever may be, will be punished.”