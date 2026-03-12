Police ASI apprehended while demanding and taking bribe

Advertisement

Sundargarh: Odisha Vigilance apprehended Arupa Nanda Das, the ASI of Badagaon Police Station in Sundargarh district while demanding and taking bribe today.

Badagaon Police ASI Arupa Nanda was apprehended while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a road side eatery (Dhaba) owner to help him in a case as well as to allow his business to run smoothly.

As the police ASI threatened to arrest him if the demanded bribe of Rs 25,000 was not paid, the hotel owner reported the matter to vigilance authorities.

Upon receiving the information today, vigilance authorities nabbed ASI Das while taking bribe Rs 25,000 from the hotel owner. The entire tainted bribe money Rs 25,000 has been recovered from the exclusive possession of accused Das and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at four locations linked to Das from DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No 01/2026,U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the ASI. Investigation is in progress.

