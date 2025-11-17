Police arrests two suspected Bangladeshis in Jagatsinghpur, weapons seized

Advertisement

Jagatsinghpur: Two Bangladeshi women have been arrested after police conducted a raid in Beherampur Basti under Sadar Police Station here. A huge cache of weapons including a firearm along with a large quantity of sharp-edged knives, and daggers have been seized during the raid.

According to sources, the police conducted the raid on basis of information received from a trusted source. A shuffle broke out when the raiding team attempted to enter the premises, which resulted in the injury of a woman police constable. The group leader, Sikandar Alam along with 10 other Bangladeshi, managed to escape

Jagatsinghpur police on Sunday detained two suspected Bangladeshi nationals from a house at Beheram Basti under Tarikunda panchayat.

Sources said several Bangladeshi nationals had reportedly been staying in an house at Beheram Basti under Jagatsinghpur police limits. The police have detained two women for questioning. A manhunt has been launched to trace the others.

Around 30 Bangladeshi nationals had been living in the house, revealed invstigation reports. The

Preliminary investigation revealed that about 30 Bangladeshi nationals had been living in the house of one Siku Khan of the same village. Of them, nearly 18 had allegedly moved to other areas earlier, while the rest escaped after learning of the raid. Police have questioned the house owner regarding the shelter provided and the purpose of the group’s stay.

Nearly two platoons of police force have been deployed in the area.

