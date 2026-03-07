POCSO Act: Orissa HC Rules Touching Minor Girl’s Chest Over Clothes is Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Cuttack: Orissa High Court has lately ruled that — touching a minor girl over her clothes constitutes sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

In an important hearing, the High Court clarified that touching the chest of a minor girl is a serious crime or sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

Justice Sanjiv Kumar Panigrahi emphasized that touching any part of a child’s body with sexual intent is enough to classify it as sexual assault, regardless of skin-to-skin contact.

Justice Sri Panigrahi, while hearing the case, said that touching any part of the body with sexual intent is enough for sexual assault.

The court has rejected the argument that touching over her clothes is not a crime. The High Court said that the Supreme Court has also clarified this issue earlier.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has already changed an old decision of the Bombay High Court. This old idea is against the Child Protection Act. The court has upheld the guilt of the accused in this case. According to Section 8 of the POCSO Act, this offence is punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of 3 to 5 years and fine.

This verdict strengthens child protection laws, making it harder for perpetrators to escape punishment on technical grounds.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Hindi teacher detained for misbehaving with class VII girl student in Bhadrak