PM Narendra Modi to lead 20th Rozgar Mela today; Two events planned in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 20th Rozgar Mela on Saturday virtually through video conferencing this year.
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 20th Rozgar Mela on Saturday virtually through video conferencing today. The Prime Minister will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government organisations at the Rozgar Mela.
The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country including two in Bhuabneswar and Cuttack of Odisha.
The newly appointed candidates will join various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, among others.
The newly recruited candidates will get the appointment letters formally at the Rozgar Mela venues. Some of the recruits will also share their experiences of joining government service.
Out of the two Rozgar Melas in Odisha, one will be held at the Convention Centre on the Ravenshaw University campus in Cuttack and the other will be hosted at Rail Auditorium in Bhubaneswar.
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram will attend the event as the chief guest and present appointment letters to the newly recruited employees in Cuttack program.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan will attend as the chief guest at the Bhubaneswar venue.
Around 161 newly recruited candidates from various Central Government departments will participate in the Bhubaneswar programme.
List of Departments participating in the event.
- Ministry of Railways
- Department of Revenue
- Ministry of Home Affairs
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Department of Financial Services
- Ministry of Defence
- Department of Posts
- Bhubaneswar CGST
- Income Tax/CBDT
- ESIC Odisha
- Ministry of Jal Shakti/Central Ground Water Board
- Department of Financial Services/SLBC
- CISF
- Ministry of Education
- Defence Accounts Department/CGDA
- Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
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