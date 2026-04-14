PM Narendra Modi extends warm greetings to Odisha people on Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti

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Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended warm greetings to the people of Odisha on Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, which also marks the Odia New Year.

In his message, the Prime Minister described the occasion as a reflection of devotion, harmony, and seasonal renewal, deeply rooted in Odisha’s rich traditions. He emphasised that the festival symbolizes not only the beginning of a new year but also a time for strengthening social bonds and embracing collective well-being.

Modi expressed his hopes for a prosperous and successful year ahead for all citizens, wishing that the occasion brings peace, happiness, and prosperity. He also noted that such festivals play an important role in promoting unity and togetherness in society.

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Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti! pic.twitter.com/JZ4SJNbvDF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026