PM Modi’s visit to Odisha: Senior OAS officers deployed for crowd management
Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of PM Modi’s visit to Odisha, senior OAS officers have been deployed for crowd management, said reports on Monday.
The services of the following senior OAS Officers are placed under the disposal of the W & CD Department to be entrusted for crowd management, during the visit of Prime Minister of India to Odisha (Bhubaneswar) on September 17, 2024.
PM Modi shall visit Odisha for the mega launch of SUBHADRA YOJANA at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.
HERE IS THE LIST:
Dr. Dharanidhar Nanda- Additional Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department
Amiya Kumar Sahoo- Additional Secretary to Government, SS & EPD, Department
Sukanta Kumar Pradhan- Additional Secretary to Government, R& DM Department
Subrat Kumar Nayak- Additional Secretary to Government, Skill Development & Technical Education Department
Dhirendranath Kar- Joint Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department
Ramachandra Kisku- Joint Secretary to Government, Steel & Mines Department
Prabir Kumar Khilar- Joint Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development & Backward Classes Welfare Department
Sailendra Kumar Jena- Joint Secretary to Government, Sports & YS Department
Prasana Kumar Patra- Joint Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department
The Officers concerned are directed to report in the WN and CD Department for further
instructions on Modi’s visit to Odisha.