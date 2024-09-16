PM Modi’s visit to Odisha: Senior OAS officers deployed for crowd management

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of PM Modi’s visit to Odisha, senior OAS officers have been deployed for crowd management, said reports on Monday.

The services of the following senior OAS Officers are placed under the disposal of the W & CD Department to be entrusted for crowd management, during the visit of Prime Minister of India to Odisha (Bhubaneswar) on September 17, 2024.

PM Modi shall visit Odisha for the mega launch of SUBHADRA YOJANA at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

HERE IS THE LIST:

Dr. Dharanidhar Nanda- Additional Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department

Amiya Kumar Sahoo- Additional Secretary to Government, SS & EPD, Department

Sukanta Kumar Pradhan- Additional Secretary to Government, R& DM Department

Subrat Kumar Nayak- Additional Secretary to Government, Skill Development & Technical Education Department

Dhirendranath Kar- Joint Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department

Ramachandra Kisku- Joint Secretary to Government, Steel & Mines Department

Prabir Kumar Khilar- Joint Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development & Backward Classes Welfare Department

Sailendra Kumar Jena- Joint Secretary to Government, Sports & YS Department

Prasana Kumar Patra- Joint Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department

The Officers concerned are directed to report in the WN and CD Department for further

instructions on Modi’s visit to Odisha.