PM Modi’s security arrangements for Odisha visit, 111 women constables deployed

Bhubaneswar: Special security arrangements will be made for the visit of Prime Minister Modi in Odisha tomorrow, said reports on Tuesday. As many as 111 women constables have been deployed for his security said reports.

IG Praveen Kumar will oversee Janata Maidan security arrangements. The DIG will take care of the traffic arrangements. 13 DCP, 18 ADCP rank officers will also be in charge. There will be 58 ACPs, 94 Inspectors, 312 SI/ASIs will be deployed. Traffic restrictions will continue in the concerned areas from 2 am to 7 pm tomorrow. Along with this, 67 platoon police force will be deployed in Bhubaneswar. Police Commissioner Sanjib Panda gave the above information.

The new Chief Minister of Odisha will take oath at 4.45 PM on Wednesday (June 12) at a swearing-in ceremony at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Governor Raghubar Das will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new CM and the council of ministers, if decided any.

Briefing about the security arrangements for the mega event, Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to take part in the swearing-in ceremony, will land at Bhubaneswar airport at 2.10 PM and will directly go to the Raj Bhawan. He will stay for two hours and will leave for the swearing-in ceremony at 4.30 PM.

According to sources, Modi will hold a roadshow from Jayadev Vihar to Janata Maidan before attending the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Odisha.

A heavy security arrangement has been made for the grand event. All necessary steps have been taken for the free and peaceful movement of VVIPs from the airport to their hotels and from their hotels to the Janata Maidan and from there to the airport, the Police Commissioner said adding that a blueprint has been prepared to avoid any traffic congestion or problems.

The Police Commissioner and Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh have been holding meetings with several senior police officers, cops and enforcement agencies to make the oath taking ceremony hustle free.

Over 35,000 people including hundreds of VVIPs, VIPs, industrialists and eminent persons of different walks of life are expected to be part of the grand event, said sources adding that special arrangement also have been made for parking of vehicles. Besides, night checking and blocking have been intensified across the State Capital City to check crimes and maintain law and order.

A special team of cops also has been continuously conducting checking at the hotels across the city where the dignitaries coming for the oath taking ceremony are expected to stay. Moreover, a special unit of firefighters will be stationed at the venue to attend any eventuality.

Earlier too, a team of SPG Jawans reviewed the security arrangement at Janata Maidan in the presence of Odisha DGP Arun Sarangi, Director Intelligence Soumendra Priyadarshi, City Police Commissioner and Bhubaneswar DCP.

