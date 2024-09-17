“PM Modi’s Guarantee has no Warranty,” says BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria

Bhubaneswar: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee has no warranty,” said senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Snehangini Chhuria on Tuesday.

While addressing a media conference at the party office (Sankha Bhawan) in Bhubaneswar over the launching of the Subhadra Yojana by Modi today, Chhuria alleged that the Prime Minister and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is deceiving the women through Subhadra Yojana.

“The Prime Minister came here to launch the Subhadra Yojana today. However, the women of the states have been deceived, dejected and disappointed with what has been done to them as he has not fulfilled whatever he had promised during the election. He had promised to provide Rs 50,000 to each women of the State. However, while speaking to the gathering today he announced that only one crore out of the two and half crore women will get the financial assistance. Even, he (the PM) had assured to give Rs 50,000 in two years but now giving it in five years,” she added.

“Today, also he lied to the women from the Stage as Rs 50,000 was written on the replica or the voucher of the Subhadra Yojana which he handed over to some women. What is the purpose of writing Rs 50,000 while only Rs 5000 was credited to the account of some women. Giving only Rs 5000 but writing Rs 50,000, is it not deceiving the women,” Chhuria questioned.

“As the Prime Minister is not keeping his promise I would strongly say that his guarantee has no warranty,” she claimed.

The former Odisha Minister further said, “Former Odisha Chief Minister had started the Mission Shakti in 2000, under which 80 lakh women of the state were empowered. They were given interest-free loan of Rs 10,00,000. He had given appointment to MBK (Master Book Keeper), CRP-CM (Community Resource Person-Community Mobiliser), Bank Mitras and Krushi Mitras to strengthen the Mission Shakti. However, the BJP government has not given them salary of last six months.”

“They were engaged in different programmes of the State government. Be it the Mukta Yojana or paddy procurement, preparation of chhatua or cooking the MDM in the schools, the SHGs were given the work so that they would earn some money. even it was successful as each women had become self-sufficient and they were financially empowered. However, they (BJP) has disengaged them from paddy procurement and Mukta Yojana. You too are going to stop the interest-free loan of Rs 10,00,000,” she said.

The BJD leader also alleged that they (BJP) attacked on their (women’s) back and stomach and now speaking about their empowerment. “Therefore, we are warning the Prime Minster and Odisha Chief Minister to fulfill the promises made before the election,” she said.

Chhuria also said that Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida should know that some women in the rural areas have already spent over Rs 15,000 for registration of Subhadra Scheme. They leave their daily work for 7-8 days and have been toiling hard to register themselves. They make beelines for the same since 3 AM and stand in the line for hours without any food and leaving their children and family.

“If the women of the State continue to face problems and difficulties and are deprived of their rights, they will heat the street and the BJD will fight for their rights and dignity,” she warned.

