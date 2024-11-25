PM Modi will come on a three-day tour to Odisha: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to come on a three-day tour to Odisha beginning from November 29, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

While answering to the query of the reporters over the PM’s visit to the State, the Law Minister today said that it is a matter of great pride and joy for us that the annual DG-IG conference will be held in the Odisha for the first time. This shows how the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are giving importance to the State, he added.

The DG-IG conference will take place from November 29 to December 1 and the PM will come in the night of November 29 to attend the event and stay here till the afternoon of December 1, the Minister informed.