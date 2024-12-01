PM Modi, Union Home Minister Shah return to Delhi as three-day all India DGP-IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar concludes

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly returned back to Delhi with the conclusion of the three-day 59th all-India DGP-IGP conference at Bhubaneswar today.

During his address to the DGPs and IGPs, the Prime Minister gave them important tips and tricks about the security of the country and its citizens. He also discussed various subjects on policing and security and chalked a roadmap to make the Indian Police force a world-class police force by 2047.

Shah had inaugurated the three-day event at the Lok Seva Bhawan on November 29. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, DGPs and IGPs of all the states and Union territories took part in the event.

Speaking to the media persons, Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Suresh Devadatta Singh said that the all-India DGP-IGP conference concluded successfully amid tight security.

Sources said that several security-related issues and implementation of new criminal laws were discussed during event. This apart, security challenges such as Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), coastal security, narcotics, cybercrime and economic security were also discussed by the top cops.