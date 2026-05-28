PM Modi to visit Odisha, to attend BJP govt’s second anniversary celebration

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Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha to attend the second anniversary celebration of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Informing about the Prime Minister’s visit to Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that he has got the green signal for Modi’s attendance in the second anniversary celebration of the state government.

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It is to be noted here that Majhi during his meeting with Modi in New Delhi four days ago had invited him to attend his government’s second anniversary celebration.

The Chief Minister announced that he has requested the Prime Minister to visit Odisha for the celebration either on June 12 or June 20 or September 17.