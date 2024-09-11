PM Modi to visit Odisha on September 17, to launch several programs

Bhubaneswar: The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Odisha on September 17 and to launch several programs in the state. Mainly, the much awaited Subhadra Yojana in Odisha shall be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Earlier on August 25, details in this regard was provided by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his visit to Odisha. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced the regulations of the Subhadra Yojana on August 23.

The Chief Minister announced the Cabinet’s approval of the regulations of Subhadra Yojana. Women between the age of 21 years and less than 60 years will receive money. The money will go to the woman’s account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) he further said.

More than one crore women will benefit from it. Every year on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day five thousand rupees will go to woman’s bank accounts directly. Hence the women under this scheme will get the amount of Rs. 10,000 every year till five years (This is an amount of Rs. 50,000 within a time span of five years)

PM Modi in Odisha shall launch several other projects, lay foundation stones and dedicate to the nation various schemes at Bhubaneswar, reports further said.

