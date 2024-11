PM Modi to visit Odisha on November 15 to observe Janjatiya Gaurav Divas!

Bhubaneswar: PM Modi is likely to visit Odisha on November 15 to observe Janjatiya Gaurav Divas said reliable reports on Saturday.

On this occasion, he is likely to attend a special program organized in Rourkela. Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated on Birsa Munda’s birthday.

This program will start from November 15 and will continue throughout the year. The Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik informed about the Prime Minister’s visit on Saturday.

Confirmation in this regard is awaited.