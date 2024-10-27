PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha on October 29

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a piece of good news for the people of Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for the State on October 29.

While speaking to the media person about Modi’s upcoming programme in the State, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling today said that the PM will Ayushman Bharat Yojana virtually under which all citizens aged 70 years and above will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any of the hospitals empanelled in the scheme.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a Ayurvedic and Naturopathy Hospital in Jatani on the occasion of the National Ayurveda Day, Mahaling added.

Apart from this, Modi will also dedicate a Central Drugs Testing Laboratory of eastern zone at Gothapatna and a critical healthcare unit in Bargarh to the people, the Minister further said.