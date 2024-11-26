PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to attend the three-day Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IG) conference, will hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar, informed Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal today.

According to Samal, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting and hold a roadshow after landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, at 4.15 PM on November 29.

The Prime Minister’s roadshow will be held from the airport to Raj Bhavan and then he will visit the state headquarters of the saffron party to the party leaders and workers for two hours, Samal said adding that several BJP MPs, Ministers, MLAs, and senior party officials will attend the PM’s meeting.

Earlier yesterday, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had informed that Modi will stay in the state for three days and attend the DG-IG conference, which is slated to take place from November 29 to December 1.