PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on June 12, check details

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar in the evening of June 12 (Wednesday), said sources at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per his schedule, Modi will hold the roadshow from Jayadev Vihar to Janata Maidan before attending the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Odisha, informed the sources.

It is to be noted here that the saffron party will form its first government in Odisha as it has won 78 of the 147 Legislative Assembly seats in the recently concluded elections. It also won 20 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats of the State.

BJP had earlier announced to hold the historic oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of the State on June 10, however, the date was changed today and the new CM will now take oath on June 12.

The party also rescheduled the crucial legislative party meeting from June 10 to June 11. It is speculated that the name of the new CM will be announced during the meeting, which is expected to begin at 11 AM and the CM would take oath at 7 PM on the following day.