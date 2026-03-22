PM Modi shares Diptirekha Padhi’s spiritual video song, Odia singer expresses her gratefulness

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Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared noted Odia singer and actor Diptirekha Padhi’s spiritual video song on Goddess Durga on his official ‘X’ handle.

“There is immense power in devotion to the Goddess. Worshipping the Devi fills the minds of devotees with positive energy,” the Prime Minister captioned while sharing Diptirekha’s video song titled ‘Durgati Naashini Maa – Durga Puja.’

Modi’s post comes during this sacred time of Chaitra Navaratri. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s unexpected post has left the Odia singer overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.

“The day began with the most beautiful surprise… something I never expected. During this sacred time of Navaratri, it truly feels like the Mother of the Universe has blessed her child in the most magical way,” she wrote on her Instagram handle.

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“It was an incredibly emotional moment when I opened my eyes and saw that Sir Prime Minister of India @narendramodi himself had shared my song with a heart touching message,” she added.

“Heartfelt thanks to Sir Narendra Modi for this incredible honor, it truly means the world to me, it’s a dream I never dared to dream. Forever grateful, forever blessed… this moment will stay in my soul for a lifetime,” Diptirekha mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diptirekha Padhi (@diptirekha_fp)