PM Modi launches Subhadra Yojana at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. PM Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar at 10:30 am.

Just before starting for Odisha the PM posted an update on his official X handle, “Leaving for Bhubaneswar. It is very special to be among the wonderful people of Odisha to launch SUBHADRA, an important scheme of the Odisha Government. This scheme will boost women empowerment and ensure financial independence for our Nari Shakti. Several other works will also be launched in the programme.”

Heavy security measures have been placed in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. Bhubaneswar Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) have placed a number of restrictions and parking arrangement for better convenience of general public.

On the occasion of PM Modi’s visit to Odisha, senior OAS officers have been deployed for crowd management, said reports on Monday. The services of senior OAS Officers have been placed under the disposal of the W & CD Department to be entrusted for crowd management, during the visit of Prime Minister of India to Odisha on September 17, 2024.

Modi on reaching Bhubaneswar went to Gadakana Basti by road. He reached the slum area and visited the home of one of the beneficiaries. He then launched the Subhadra Yojana and laid the foundation stone of various projects.