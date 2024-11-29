PM Modi to reach Odisha, to attend All India Conference of DGP-IGP from Nov 30 to Dec 1

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha will attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police 2024 from November 30 to December 1, 2024 at State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The three day conference, being held from 29th November to 1st December, 2024, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, Narcotics among others. The President’s Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the Conference.

The Conference will provide an interactive platform for senior Police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as also various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the Police in India. Its deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides Internal Security threats.

Prime Minister has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP Conference. The Prime Minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas. This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilized starting from Yoga session, business session, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister has encouraged the annual DGsP/IGsP Conference to be organized all across the country, since 2014. The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan). Continuing with this tradition, the 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2024 is being organized in Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister, Principal Secretary to PM, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organizations among others.