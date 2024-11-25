PM Modi hints at declaring Balijatra Dibasa and Odissi Dibasa; Watch

New Delhi: Balijatra Dibasa and Odissi Dibasa can be declared, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attending the Odisha Parba 2024 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

The Prime Minister began his address to the participants with the salutation of Jai Jagannath and greeted everyone in Odia. He continued to praise the State and people of the State for the potential they have.

“…We have to take innovative steps to make the world know about the each identity of Odisha. For example, we can declare Balijatra Dibasa to make the Balijatra more popular and promote it in the international platforms. We also can begin celebrating Odissi Dibasa to make the Odissi dance even more popular,” the PM said.

It is to be noted here that Odia Samaj, a trust in New Delhi, conducts the Odisha Parba to showcase the rich heritage of Odisha displaying colourful cultural forms and will exhibit the vibrant social, cultural and political ethos of the State. This year the Odisha Parba was held from November 22 to 24.

Watch the complete speech of PM Modi at Odissi Dibasa: