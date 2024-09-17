PM Modi arrives at Bhubaneswar, to launch Subhadra Yojana today

Bhubaneswar: PM Modi arrived at Bhubaneswar just now. He is scheduled to launch the Subhadra Yojana here in Janata Maidan today.

Just before starting for Odisha the PM posted an update on his official X handle, “Leaving for Bhubaneswar. It is very special to be among the wonderful people of Odisha to launch SUBHADRA, an important scheme of the Odisha Government. This scheme will boost women empowerment and ensure financial independence for our Nari Shakti. Several other works will also be launched in the programme.”

Heavy security measures have been placed in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. Bhubaneswar Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) have placed a number of restrictions and parking arrangement for better convenience of general public.

On the occasion of PM Modi’s visit to Odisha, senior OAS officers have been deployed for crowd management, said reports on Monday. The services of senior OAS Officers have been placed under the disposal of the W & CD Department to be entrusted for crowd management, during the visit of Prime Minister of India to Odisha on September 17, 2024.

Here is the detailed schedule of PM Modi’s visit to Odisha:

PM Modi will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 11:00 am from Ahmedabad by a special IAF aircraft

He will leave for Gadakana Basti by road at 11:05 am. He is scheduled to reach the slum area at 11:15 am

He will interact with PMAY-Urban beneficiaries for half an hour.

PM Modi is scheduled to depart from Gadakana Basti at 11:50 am

He will then launch the Subhadra Yojana and lay foundation stone of various projects between 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

Modi is scheduled to depart the venue at 1:05 pm and leave for Bhubaneswar airport.

He will reach the airport at 1:20 pm and return to Delhi by the IAF flight

He is scheduled to land at Delhi airport at 3:35 pm.

In view of the PM’s visit to Odisha, the traffic restrictions in Bhubaneswar will be imposed from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm, said reports.