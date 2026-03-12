PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date Announced: PM Modi to Release ₹2,000 on March 13 (Tomorrow)

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on March 13, 2026. This time, he’s doing it from Guwahati, Assam. Once the funds go out, eligible farmers all over India will get ₹2,000 straight into their bank accounts—just in time to help with their next round of farm expenses.

For farmers in Odisha, this update is honestly a big relief. The PM-Kisan scheme gives ₹6,000 each year, split into three payments of ₹2,000 every few months. Money goes straight from the government to the farmer’s account through Direct Benefit Transfer, which cuts out middlemen and keeps things clean. The last round of payments happened in November, and this one keeps that promise going—backing farmers and working toward bigger incomes and better food security.

But there are some new rules everyone needs to pay attention to. Now, you need a “Farmer ID” for any new registration in 14 states, including Odisha, where they’ve already started the process. If you haven’t finished your e-KYC or linked your Aadhaar to your bank account, you could face delays—or even miss out. The government’s also checking for things like multiple family members applying for benefits or people who got their land after February 2019. If anything looks off, they’ll do physical checks.

If you want to make sure you’re on the payout list, just head to the official PM-Kisan website (pmkisan.gov.in). Look for the ‘Beneficiary List’ in the ‘Farmers Corner’ section. Pick your State, District, Block, and Village—you’ll see your status right away. With the March 13 deadline coming up, local agricultural offices in Odisha are gearing up to help farmers fix any technical issues. The aim is simple: make sure nobody who deserves this support gets left out.