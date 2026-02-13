Plus Two Theory exams to begin from 18 Feb, Question papers to be sent to nodal centers starting today

Cuttack: The Plus Two (Class 12) theory examinations will begin from February 18. Question papers will be dispatched to nodal centers starting today.

As per the schedule, question papers will be sent to examination management hubs in two phases; the first phase until February 16 and the second phase from March 4 to March 6. Today, question papers will be sent to far-flung districts under tight security arrangements.

The papers will be transported through 14 routes initially, with armed police personnel deployed for security. Over two days, question papers will be dispatched through 27 routes in total.

This year, 211 examination management hubs have been set up. A total of 4, 01,632 students will appear for the Plus Two examinations across 1,357 examination centers.

Hub supervisors have been instructed to ensure that question papers reach examination centers by 8:30 AM on the day of the exam. The Council has directed police authorities to intensify night patrolling to ensure security. Additionally, the question papers will remain under AI surveillance.