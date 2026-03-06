Plus two student attacked with blade in Puri’s Gop

Advertisement

Gop: A Plus two student sustained injuries after being attacked with a blade while she was on her way to college in Nagapur area under Gop police limits of Puri district on Friday morning.

The attack took place while she was on her way to Gop college to appear for plus two examination.

As per reports, an unidentified assailiants attacked the student with a blade and tried to strangled her with a scarf. She then screamed for help and when some locals came in to rescue her, the accused fled from the site. The victim sustained serious injuries at her neck.

Advertisement

The girl was immediately rescued and admitted in the nearby hospital for treatment.

The exact reason behind the attack remains unclear.

The Gop police have started an investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Lady Cop Attacked By Theft Accused With Blade At Bisoi Police Station