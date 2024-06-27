Plus Two pass doctor who forged document to get job caught while applying for personal loan, arrested

Rourkela: Raghunathpalli police in Odisha’s Sundargah district today reportedly arrested a Plus Two pass fake doctor while he was treating patients at Rourkela Government Hospital.

Police identified the fake doctor as Padmanabhan Mukhi.

Padmanabhan, as a Plus Two pass, was earlier arrested and forwarded to the court in 2019 on the same charges after he was caught while attending patients at Nua Gaon Health Centre by showing them his fake certificate.

After his release, Padmanabhan again got the job of a doctor with fake certificates. This time he had identified himself as Ramesh Chandra Jha of Jharkhand and was working at Rourkela Government Hospital.

However, some employees of a private company caught him when he applied for a loan and informed the Raghunathpali police. Based on the inputs, cops arrested him and forwarded him to the court. Further probe is underway.