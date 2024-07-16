Plus Two Admission in Odisha: First merit list to be released on July 20

Bhubaneswar: The School & Mass Education Department will release the first merit list for admissions to Plus Two courses on July 20, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department today.

The merit list will be released on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) and selected candidates can download their Intimation Letters from the SAMS Odisha website.

As per the notification, the selected candidates will be take admissions at their respective institutions from July 22 to July 27, 2024.

However, the candidates who are assigned to a lower preference institution can submit a “slide-up request” to shift to their preferred choice from July 22 to July 30, 2024, via their Student Login ID. This request will be processed based on seat availability after the first merit list admissions conclude.

Class of the Plus Two students is scheduled to commence from August 1, said the notification.

As many as 4,76,074 students have applied for 5,48,313 available seats in higher secondary education.