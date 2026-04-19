Plus Thee girl student ends life, family alleges jilted lover tortured and forced her

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Koraput: In a shocking incident, a Plus Thee girl student ended her life alleged after being tortured and forced by her jilted lover in Semiliguda of Koraput district today.

The deceased girl student was reportedly pursing her Plus Thee studies (second year) by staying at her grandmother’s house in Sunapur area under Koraput police station limits.

However, her family members alleged that a youth from Damanjodi area was forcing her for the last two years to be in a relationship with him. Besides, he had forcefully gifted her a mobile phone so that they would talk over the phone.

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As she was unwilling to be in a relationship with him, the boy repeatedly harassed her both mentally and physically and forced her to take the drastic steps, claimed the girl’s father, who also lodged a complaint against the boy seeking justice for his daughter.

Based on the complaint, local police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter by sending the girl’s body for post-mortem.

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