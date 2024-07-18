Plastic ban in Dhabaleswar shrine of Cuttack in holy month of Shravan

Athgarh: There has been a plastic ban in Dhabaleswar Temple of Cuttack district in Odisha, said reports in this regard on Thursday. Ban on plastic use has been imposed in the shrine of Baba Dhabaleswar of Athgarh in Cuttack.

This year, plastic containers have been banned in the Baba Dhabaleswar shrine authorities for the holy month of Shravan. The devotees (Kauriyas) would not be allowed to pour water on Baba Dhabaleswar if they bring water plastic pots. This decision has been taken by the Dhabaleswar Temple Administration. It is further reported that only brass or earthen containers would be allowed for the same.

The priests have further clarified that devotees would be allowed to offer water to Baba Dhabaleswar five times in the month of Shravan this year. In a meeting held by the committee members of the temple, it was decided that the devotees would have to keep their kawads (sticks) outside the temple and can carry only the pots containing water inside.

The devotees would have to pass through the barricades to be able to reach the temple. Emphasis will be laid on sanitation, health, and hygiene. As far as security is concerned, the police would see to it that proper order and peace are maintained in the temple premises in the month of Shravan like every year.