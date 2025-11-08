Pitabas Panda murder case: Uma and Jogendra likely to be taken on police remand once again

Berhampur: The Berhampur Police on Saturday informed that they will submit a petition before the SDJM court demanding the remand of the prime accused Uma Bisoi and Jogendra Raut of the murder case of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda. The police aims to get more information from then with further interrogation.

Prior to this, the police sought to take them on seven days remand for interrogation. However, the court granted obnly two days of remads to police at that time.

The police recently took the six accused, including sharpshooter Kurupati Bhuyan and co-conspirator Uma Bisoi, out of the 16 detainees on remand for further interrogation after the local court granted. permission to take six prime accused on remand. The development follows the arrest of Bhuyan, who was the last accused absconding.

Reports added that police have so far arrested 16 people in connection with the case, including former BJD MLA Bikram Panda, who was taken into custody earlier for his alleged role in financing and facilitating the crime.

According to reports, Uma and Jogendra were the ones who provided the gun, bike, new dress and shoes to Chintu Pradhan and Kurupati Bhuyan to carry out the murder.