Pitabas Panda Murder case: Police interrogate two prime suspects

Berhampur: The Odisha police nabbed Kurupatti Bhuyan and Uma Bisoyi, two of the prime suspects in the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda on October 6.

A senior police officer said the two directly involved in the murder of Pitabasa were nabbed from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Monday. The duo was being interrogated by police at an unknown place.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan Jena who surrendered and was released again was also being interrogated along with the driver.

Earlier, police had arrested 14 people for their alleged involvement in the murder of the BJP leader near his residence at Baikunthanagar in Berhampur.

The accused include former Berhampur MLA and BJD’s Ganjam president Bikram Panda, former mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation Siba Sankar Dash, sitting corporator Malaya Bisoyi and advocate Madan Dalai.