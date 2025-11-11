Pitabas Panda murder case: Berhampur SP tenders unconditional apology before Orissa HC

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Shravan Vivek M has tendered unconditional apology before Orissa High Court over his controversial remark linking the murder of advocate Pitabas Panda.

The SP appeared personally before the Court and submitted a written apology, expressing regret for his statement made during a press briefing.

The High Court accepted the apology and decided not to pursue contempt proceedings against him.

The Court last week directed the Berhampur SP to appear in person on November 11 to explain his comments and submit a written affidavit further clarifying his actions.

The directive was issued by Justice Sashikanta Mishra, who noted that the officer’s remarks could be interpreted as interference in a matter under judicial consideration.