Pitabas Panda murder case: 8 accused to undergo TI parade

Berhampur: In the murder of the lawyer and BJP leader Pitabas Panda, eight accused who were arrested earlier for their involvement in the crime, to undergo A Test Identification (TI) parade today inside the Berhampur Circle Jail.

The accused are Uma Bisoyi, Kurupati Bhuyan, Chintu Pradhan, Jogindra Rout, Sisupal Paswan, Kundan Kumar, Simanchal Nayak and Bipin Swain.

The TI parade will be conducted under Magistrate supervision. The police and prosecution personnel are to be present to observe and record witness responses.

Earlier, the prosecutors sought a TI parade involving the 16 accused.

The investigating officer of the case, Priyas Ranjan Chotray, filed a petition in the Berhampur SDJM court for the TI parade of the accused. The magistrate gave permission to conduct the TI parade.

Worth noting, today, in presence of the magistrate and jail officials, the witnesses will identify the accused among others inside the jail.

Pitabas Panda was shot dead on October 6. Around sixteen individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder and are currently lodged in Berhampur Jail.