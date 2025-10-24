Pitabas Panda death case: Over 40 lawyers to take up case of former MLA Bikram Panda

Berhampur: Over 40 lawyers will take up the case of former MLA Bikram Panda in relation to the death case of Pitabas Panda.

According to information, as many as 44 lawyers have filed their pleas in the court. Meanwhile, the police have released one of the accused, Sudarshan Jena, after questioning him. He had surrendered at the police station yesterday.

However, a senior police officer said that he has been issued a notice to appear on another date. He further said that Sudarshan is running a business with a leader from Gopalpur. Therefore, if necessary, the police can also call him for questioning.

Meanwhile, the accused and former mayor Shivshankar Dash will be sent to Phulbani district jail from Berhampur due to fear of danger from other groups inside the jail.

A petition has been filed in the SDJM court on behalf of the jail officer. The number of arrests in the Pitabas Panda murder case has reached 13.

Sunil Hota was court forwarded yesterday. On the other hand, the brother of an old criminal who was arrested is under police scanner.

