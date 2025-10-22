Pitabas Panda death case: Former Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda arrested

Advertisement

Berhampur: In a major development in the Pitabas Panda death case, the Former Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda has been arrested on Wednesday.

According to reports, former MLA Bikram Panda has been arrested. The police picked up Bikram Panda last night. He was arrested by the police from his residence in Gajapatinagar and interrogated throughout the night.

Advertisement

Former Mayor Shiv Shankar Das has also been arrested in the matter. In the death case of the BJP leader and lawyer, the police have arrested a total of eight accused persons so far.

It is worth mentioning here that, Pitabas Panda was shot dead on the night of the October 6.