Pipili: Villagers nab cable thief during power cut, two accomplices escape

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Pipili : Taking advantage of frequent unannounced power cuts, thieves were allegedly stealing electricity wires in Odisha’s Pipili area.

The incident took place near the Bhargavi river embankment at Sarangajodi under Sakhigopal area in Puri district, where miscreants were reportedly cutting 11 KV electric wires from poles during nighttime power outages.

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According to sources, villagers caught the thieves while they were loading bundles of stolen wires into a vehicle after cutting them from the poles. While one accused was successfully nabbed by the locals, two others managed to flee from the spot after allegedly threatening villagers with deadly weapons.

The villagers later handed over the detained accused along with the stolen electric wires to Sakhigopal police for further investigation. Police have launched a probe and efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused.