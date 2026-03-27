Pipili: Masked looters chop off woman’s hand, rob Rs 3 lakh and gold jewellery
The looters broke into the house, attacked and looted the woman, also threatened to kill her 8 year old son
Pipili: In an alarming incident masked looters broke into a house in Pipili area in Puri district of Odisha yesterday late at night. They attacked and looted a woman. They looted Rs 3 lakh and jewelry worth lakhs from the house. Even they threatened to kill the 8 year old minor son of the woman.
As per the information received, three masked looters committed the crime by terrorising in the Golara village in Kanasa area. They broke into a house and robbed a woman. They looted Rs 3 lakh and gold jewellery from the house late at night. They also chopped off the woman’s hand and threatened to kill her 8-year-old son.
After receiving information, the Gadisagada police reached the spot and initiated investigation. However, by then the looters had already fled the scene.
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