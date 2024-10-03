Pinak Mishra takes charge as Bhubaneswar DCP, Watch

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Pinak Mishra today took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bhubaneswar. He was given guard of honour upon his arrival at the office of the Bhubaneswar DCP, following which he assumed the post.

While speaking to the media persons, soon after taking charge, Mishra said, “The government has given me this responsibility. Therefore, I thank the State government and police department. As Bhubaneswar is the capital city of the state. Police personnel play a vital role. I will try all my level best to provide the best policing service to the people. I also seek the co-operation of the people and the intellectuals.”

“As the Durga Puja is at hand and conducting it smoothly is a great challenge for us. But we will ensure to maintain law and order during the puja and help the people to have a peaceful and successful Dussehra,” he added.

The 2011 batch IPS officer further said that people from different cities and States come to Bhubaneswar as it is the capital city of Odisha. Some anti-socials and property offenders also take advantage of the huge crowd to commit crime. However, we all together will carry out our responsibility properly and provide the best security arrangement during the Puja.

Notably, before he was posted as the DCP of Bhubaneswar to succeed Prateek Singh, Mishra was working as the SP of Puri district.