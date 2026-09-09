Pilgrim Bus Meets with Accident near Tangi-Chandpur Bypass, Five Injured

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Tangi: A pilgrim bus returning after a visit to Puri met with an accident near the Tangi-Chandpur bypass on National Highway 16 late at night, leaving five passengers injured.

According to reports, the accident occurred at around 1 am yesterday when the bus reportedly lost control and rammed into a roadside divider near the Tangi-Chandpur bypass.

More than 30 passengers were travelling in the bus, and all others were reported to be safe. The passengers were residents of Budhaamba area in Ganjam district and were returning after visiting Puri for darshan of Lord Jagannath.

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On receiving information about the accident, the Tangi Fire Services team promptly reached the spot. Fire personnel rescued the injured passengers and shifted them to Basant Manjari Health Home in Chandpur for treatment.

The injured passengers were discharged after receiving medical treatment.