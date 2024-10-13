Picnic turns tragic in Sundargarh as youth drowns in Ib River

Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, a youth reportedly went missing after drowning in Ib River during a picnic at Kanakunda in Sundargarh district on Sunday.

According to sources, a total of 14 other youths, all family members of the NTPC power plant employees, had reportedly gone for a picnic in Kanakunda. However, one of them, an 18-year-old youth named Satwik, a resident of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, went missing in the Ib River.

While under what circumstances Satwik drowned and went missing in the river is yet to be known, Talasara police and Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot after getting information about the incident and started a rescue operation to trace him.

Till filling of this reports, Satwik remained untraceable, informed sources.

The incident has saddened the people who were busy in celebrating the Durga Puja.

