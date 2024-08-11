Picnic turns tragic as youth dies after drowning in Damadamani Dam in Choudwar

Cuttack: Picnic of a group of youths reportedly turned tragic as one of them died after drowning in Damadamani Dam in Choudwar of Cuttack district on Sunday.

One Nirmal Routh of Biribati area of the district had gone to the dam along with five of his friends. However, he entered the dam allegedly even after his friends denied him to do so.

Nirmal slept into the deep water and drowned as he had not known swimming. His friends tried their best to rescue him, but in vain. Soon, they informed about the matter to the firefighters.

The firefighters after three hours of continuous search operation found Nirmal from the dam and sent him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Sources said that Nirmal’s family members were informed about his death and his body will be handed over to them after completion of the postmortem.

Also Read: Achyuta Samanta Gets Yet Another Honorary Doctorate Degree