Pickup van overturns in ghat in Gajapati, over 17 injured

Advertisement

Gajapati: Over 17 people sustained injuries as pickup van they were travelling overturned in Jarau Ghat under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district on Sunday.

According to reports, around 25 people from Madhurabandh village of Ganjam district were travelling to Kharigumma village near Jarau to attend a ceremony when the pickup van lost control and overturned in the ghat. Following which over 17 people were injured.

Advertisement

On being informed about the incident, the locals immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the injured people. All the injured persons were initially rushed to health centre in Badagada, Mohana. Due to the seriousness of their injuries, around seven critically injured victims were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Berhampur.

Later, the Mohana police reached the spot and have launched a probe into the incident.