Pickup van crashes into shop in Rairangpur, shop owner killed

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Rairangpur: In a tragic road accident under Bahalda police limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, a pickup van lost control and rammed into a roadside shop at Banadunguri on National Highway-220 on Wednesday.

The shop owner, identified as Chhabirani Dutta, died in the mishap after the vehicle crashed into the shop with great force. According to reports, the driver of the pickup van fled the spot soon after the accident.

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Police reached the scene after receiving information and started an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver and ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

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