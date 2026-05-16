Pickup van carrying nearly 30 workers overturns in Bhadrak , 27 injured

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Bhadrak: At least 27 workers were injured after a pickup van lost control and overturned near Bekamudi Chhak on the Padmapur-Basudevpur road in Bhadrak district today.

According to reports, the pickup van carrying nearly 30 construction workers and the mixture machine was travelling from Bhadrak to Basudevpur when it overturned midway, throwing the passengers out and crushing one worker underneath the vehicle..

The passengers of a bus coming on that road spotted the overturned pickup van, helped to rescue the workers and informed teh police along with the fire service department.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel, police, and ambulances reached the location and successfully rescued the trapped worker.

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All injured persons were admitted to the Basudevpur Hospital for treatment. After initial care, five workers in serious condition were referred to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Police said they were being illegally transported in a goods vehicle, which is prohibited for carrying passengers.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.